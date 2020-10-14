Omaha Chosen to Host NCAA Basketball Tournament in 2024

      Breaking News
Oct 14, 2020 @ 11:36am

INDIANAPOLIS–(News Release Oct. 14) — The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is returning to Omaha yet again, as today the NCAA announced that CHI Health Center Omaha will host the First and Second Rounds in 2024.

The 2024 event will mark the fifth time that CHI Health Center Omaha has hosted NCAA Tournament Basketball action, joining opening weekend games in 2008, 2012 and 2015, as well as the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional. Omaha had also been slated to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled. The Omaha Civic Auditorium previously hosted NCAA Tournament play in 1977.

Information about tickets for the event will be released at a much later date.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year. The four championships not included in the process due to preexisting site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball and Division III women’s ice hockey.

Year Championship Round Host Member City State Venue
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Albany NY Times Union Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Southeastern Conference Birmingham AL Legacy Arena
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds The Ohio State University Columbus OH Nationwide Arena
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mountain West Conference Denver CO Pepsi Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Drake University Des Moines IA Wells Fargo Arena
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro NC Greensboro Coliseum
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Central Florida Orlando FL Amway Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds California State University, Sacramento Sacramento CA Golden 1 Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Big 12 Conference Kansas City MO T-Mobile Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals University of Louisville Louisville KY KFC YUM! Center
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Big East Conference/St. John’s University New York NY Madison Square Garden
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Atlantic 10 Conference Brooklyn NY Barclays Center
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Charlotte NC Spectrum Center
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League Indianapolis IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Memphis Memphis TN FedExForum
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Creighton University Omaha NE CHI Health Center Omaha
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Duquesne University Pittsburgh PA PPG Paints Arena
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Utah Salt Lake City UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Idaho Spokane WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Boston College Boston MA TD Garden
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Big 12 Conference Dallas TX American Airlines Center
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals University of Detroit Mercy/Oakland University Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena
2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Pepperdine University Los Angeles CA STAPLES Center
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mid-American Conference Cleveland OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mountain West Conference Denver CO Pepsi Center
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Marquette University Milwaukee WI Fiserv Forum
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Providence College Providence RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds North Carolina State University Raleigh NC PNC Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Kentucky Lexington KY Rupp Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Washington Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Wichita State University Wichita KS Intrust Bank Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta GA State Farm Arena
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League Indianapolis IN Lucas Oil Stadium
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Seton Hall University Newark NJ Prudential Center
2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Pac-12 Conference San Francisco CA Chase Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Buffalo NY KeyBank Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Furman University Greenville SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of South Florida Tampa FL Amalie Arena
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Big 12 Conference Oklahoma City OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Saint Joseph’s University Philadelphia PA Wells Fargo Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Oregon State University Portland OR Moda Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds San Diego State University San Diego CA Viejas Arena
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Missouri Valley Conference St. Louis MO Enterprise Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Northwestern University Chicago IL United Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals University of Houston Houston TX Toyota Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals San Jose State University San Jose CA SAP Center
2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Regionals Georgetown University Washington DC Capital One Arena