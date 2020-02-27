Omaha Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(KFOR NEWS February 27, 2020) An inmate from the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) died shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (2/26) at the hospital.
58 year old, Bentley Buckner began serving his sentence on July 2, 1999. He received a sentence of 31 years and 8 months to 55 years for charges out of Douglas County that included robbery and false imprisonment.
The cause of death has yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
