Omaha Man Accused of Firing Gun During Disturbance Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–A disturbance Tuesday night at a home just outside of Lincoln ends with an arrest of a man suspected of firing a gun while arguing with a woman.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies were first called to an AirBnb near 84th and Waverly Road, where there was a party and an argument started between 29-year-old David Nies of Omaha and a 26-year-old woman, also from Omaha. Houchin says the woman went into a bathroom and Nies followed her, continued arguing before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the floor.

“She felt unsafe and was in fear for her life,” Houchin told reporters on Wednesday.

Nies walked outside of the house before firing two more shots in an unknown direction before leaving. Houchin says Nies was tracked down just before 1am Wednesday at the Foxy Gentlemen’s Club near Antelope Valley Parkway and “O” Street, where he was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

There were no reports of any injuries.