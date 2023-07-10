Omaha Man Dies Following Saturday Crash In Saunders County

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A 63-year-old Omaha man died Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash along Highway 79 south of North Bend.

David Sebben was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson northbound along Highway 79 at County Road 25 when he lost control of the motorcycle about two-and-a-half miles south of Morse Bluff after it veered off the right side of the road, according to a Sunday evening report from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

Sebben later was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital.