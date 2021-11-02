LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 2)–A 24-year-old Omaha man has become Lincoln’s seventh homicide case of 2021, after he was shot and wounded early Saturday morning and passed away on Monday.
Lincoln Police Assistant Chief of Operations Jason Stille on Tuesday morning said that Goa Dat suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and leg and succumbed to the injuries. A 19-year-old Omaha man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and torso and remains in serious condition.
Stille said that on Saturday morning, Dat and the other man were dropped off at a Lincoln hospital a short time after they were shot. Officers talked with witnesses and determined that the men had been in a car with several other people when they were shot at from an unknown source.
Stille said investigators processed the car they were in at the time of the shooting for evidence and it was determined that the shooting took place on Highway 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West “A” Street.
Stille adds they do not believe the shooting was a random act, and investigators are working on determining what led up to the shooting.