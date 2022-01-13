Omaha Man Identified As Victim In Deadly Crash Near Denton

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–The driver that died in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning near SW 98th and West Denton Road has been identified as 81-year-old Gary Olsen of Omaha.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he’s not sure why Olsen was in the Denton area, nor does his family. Wagner says Olsen did have pre-existing medical conditions that may have contributed to the crash and he never suffered any trauma.
The cause of death is still under investigation, pending the completion of the toxicology report.