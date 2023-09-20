Omaha Man Pleads Guilty To 2022 Deadly Crash in Mid-town Lincoln

The scene of a deadly crash on Sunday night May 29, 2022 at 52nd and “O” Street. The view is looking northeast toward the scene. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–A guilty plea on Wednesday in Lancaster County Court from the 20-year-old Omaha accused of speeding while under the influence and colliding with a car at 52nd and “O” Street over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend that killed two people and injured 20 others.

Kyvell Stark pled guilty to two felony counts of manslaughter and two felony counts of driving under the influence while causing severe bodily injury. As part of the plea deal, Lancaster County prosecutors dropped one count of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

Stark could face up to 23 years in prison for the crash that killed Emily Siebenhor and her passenger Edith Hermosillo, after their car was struck by his speeding vehicle. Twenty other people were hurt, while they were watching classic cars drive by on “O” Street for the Americruise event on May 29, 2022.

Lincoln Police say Stark was driving 90 mph on “O” Street before the crash and he later tested positive for being under the influence of marijuana.

Sentencing for Stark is scheduled for November 16.