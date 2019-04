A 23-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with manslaughter for her role in a fatal crash on the North Freeway in Omaha.

A judge Friday ordered bail for Meghan Moyers at $250,000.

Police say Moyers was driving north on the freeway around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she hit a sport utility vehicle, killing its driver, 32-year-old Jerome Payton Jr.

