Omaha Worker Crushed by Tractor

Authorities say a man was crushed to death by a tractor he was working on in Papillion.

64-year-old Michael Hannon, of Omaha, was making repairs on the tractor, Thursday, at the Papillion business where he worked. Investigators say the tractor lurched forward, causing a large rear wheel of the vehicle to crush Hannon.

Paramedics pronounced Hannon dead at the scene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Papillion police are investigating.

