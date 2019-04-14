One Dead, One Critical In Shooting At Southwest Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 14)–A shooting at a southwest Lincoln home late Saturday night has left one person dead, another in critical condition, police said in a news release to KFOR News.

According to investigators, police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the 2300 block of Southwest 18 by someone, who said a 54-year-old woman suffered a head injury. Officers showed up, then a 58-year-old man fired a shot from handgun and took his own life.

Meanwhile, the victim, a 54-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital where she is in critical condition. Lincoln Police never fired any shots during this incident.

Police are in the early stages of this investigation and there is no ongoing threat toward the public. More details will be released at Monday’s morning media briefing.

