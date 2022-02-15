One Death From Covid 19 In Lincoln Monday — Case Numbers Dropping

Lincoln, NE (February 14, 2022) The number of people in Nebraska hospitals being treated for Covid-19 has declined sharply. 496 people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday. That number has declined steadily since hitting a peak of 767 two weeks ago. But, hospital officials said today they remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, dealing with ongoing staff shortages, and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s Omicron surge.
Lincoln’s Health Department reports one death today, a man in is 80’s, but also reports a similar drop in numbers of new cases. After weeks of case numbers in the hundreds, Lancaster County confirmed 91 new cases of covid 19 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday, and 28 new cases today.
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 94 Saturday, 61 Sunday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 28
Total cases: 68,514
Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated
Total number of deaths: 408
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
87 with 63 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 24 from other communities (2 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure:
The DHM is effective through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.