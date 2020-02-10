One Fatality Following I-80 Crash In Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY-(KFOR)-Authorities have released the names of the people involved in a crash on I-80 in Sarpy County Sunday night that killed on person and injured five others, our media partner 1011News KOLN/KGIN reports.
67-year-old Nabil Shokai of Lincoln was the driver of one of the vehicles and died. 74-year-old Kalul Bor of Lincoln was the passenger in the same vehicle and is in critical condition at Nebraska Medicine.
Investigators said a Hyundai driven by 25-year-old Kenisha Prentice of Omaha rear ended a Saturn, driven by Shokai, at the Highway 370 exit around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
Prentice and three other females in her vehicle suffered minor injuries: 24-year-old Shaelynne Dimauro of Omaha, 24-year-old Norah Haney of Omaha, and 22-year-old Madyson Coughlon.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In October Homicide