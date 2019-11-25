One killed in crash near HWY 34, NW 48th Street
Courtesy of 10/11
Our media partner 10/11 has reported that one person has died following a crash near Highway 34 and NW 48th Street, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, a black BMW ran a red light and hit a box truck, pushing both vehicles into a ditch.
The crash took place around 2:55 p.m. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead, according to LSO. The box truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. LSO said Highway 34 from 31st Street to 48th Street will be closed for at least an hour.
The story will be updated when more information is available.
READ MORE: State Patrol Seizes Over 200 lbs. Of Marijuana, Arrest Three