One Killed In Highway 2 Traffic Crash

Lincoln, NE (September 18, 2021) A 55 year woman died in a two vehicle crash Friday night at 120th and Rokeby Road. Kimberly Haes, a rural Lancaster County resident, was driving east in a Subaru when she collided with a westbound Dodge Caravan driven by a 19 year old man. Four people in the Caravan were taken by ambulance to two Lincoln Hospitals. All were expected to be admitted with non-life threatening injuries.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says its initial investigation indicates that the eastbound Subaru, driven by Haes, crossed the centerline and struck the westbound Caravan.
Preliminary evidence indicated that seatbelts were in use by all occupants in both vehicles. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy. Next of kin has been notified. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the details of the crash.