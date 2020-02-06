One Man Arrested After Police Chase in West Lincoln
LINCOLN (KFOR – Feb. 6, 2020) — Lincoln Police have released the name of a man who was arrested after leading police on a chase across West Lincoln.
39 year-old William Moore was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after fleeing from Police when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving. Police attempted the traffic stop after determining that the vehicle that Moore was driving, a 1997 Toyota Corolla, had been stolen two weeks ago. When Moore saw officers driving behind him, he began driving recklessly, forcing officers to back off from the pursuit.
Once he was out of sight of officers, Moore parked the car and began to flee on foot. He broke into a nearby home seeking a place to hide, but homeowners forced him out of the house. He attempted to continue running, but officers spotted him, and took him into custody after a brief struggle.
Moore was arrested on a number of charges, including possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, obstruction of government operations, trespassing, disturbing the peace, willful reckless driving, as well as two outstanding warrants.