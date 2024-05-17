One of Two Signature Requirements Met by Organizers of Medical Marijuana Ballot Initiative

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–Members of a group looking to put two medical marijuana legalization initiatives on the November general election ballot in Nebraska say they have met the necessary requirement for gathering at least 5% of the signatures in 38 of the state’s 93 counties.

But they are still short of the requirement of getting 87,000 valid signatures.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign manager Crista Eggers tells KFOR News they’ve only collected about 55,000 for each petition with a huge amount left to gather before the July 3 deadline.

“We know from past experience and other campaigns that we can’t come in with just 87,000,” Eggers said. “We need to come far above that threshold, so that we know that when we turn these signatures in, we have this, and that the Nebraska people will have a chance to vote on this in November.”

The first initiative would deal with patient and caregiver protections where a doctor and patient can talk, with the doctor can recommend medical cannabis for treatment and protect caregivers and parents for minors to access that care. The other deals with regulations in how patients could access medical cannabis, if they got a valid recommendation from their physician.

Eggers began advocating for medical cannabis to support her 9-year-old son, Colton, a third grader who deals with epilepsy and severe seizures.

“Nebraska remains just one of three states that does not have any medical (cannabis) access to patients,” Eggers added. “It’s devastating and it should not be that way. We are not taking care of our most vulnerable group in our state and that has got to end. It’s got to change.”

Eggers encourages supporters to sign both petitions to get them on the November ballot for Nebraska voters to decide. Once the petitions are turned into the Secretary of State’s Office by July 3, those signatures will have to be validated and verified to see if both petitions will go before voters.