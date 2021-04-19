One of Two Stolen Vehicles Found In NW Lincoln Neighborhood
Police lights by night
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–Police say two vehicles were stolen from a northwest Lincoln home this weekend.
Officers were dispatched around 3am Sunday to NW 53rd and West St. Paul Avenue on a report of vehicles racing in the area, where investigators saw Range Rover and GMC pickup driving at a high rate of speed. Officers tried to pull both vehicles over, but they fled the area.
Other officers found the Range Rover later on West St. Paul Avenue, where a teen was walking away from the SUV. Police say the teen was uncooperative and gave a fake name. Investigators said they were also able to identify the 13-year-old, who had been reported missing a few days earlier. Police talked to the owner of the SUV, who said both vehicles belonged to him and were taken from his home near NW 48th and West Huntington sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The owner told police he left both vehicles unlocked with the keys inside. The 13-year-old has been referred to the County Attorney for making a false statement and turned over to his mother. The pickup truck is still missing.