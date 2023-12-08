KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

One of Two Suspects Accused in 2021 Lincoln Woman’s Death Will Appear in Court

December 8, 2023 8:40AM CST
Joesef Barraza and Rachel Pageler. (File photos provided by Lincoln Police).

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–A hearing has been set for next Friday in Lancaster County Court for a woman accused of kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old Lincoln woman just over two years ago.

Online court filings show Rachel Pageler has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping, in the May 2021 disappearance and death of Carly Schaff. Pageler and a second suspect, Joesef Barraza, were arrested in January 2022 in connection to Schaaf’s death.

Schaaf’s remains were found in a wooded area of Pawnee Lake west of Lincoln in June 2021.

