One Person and Nine Horses Die In Fire Near Bennington

(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2022) Just after 6am Thursday morning, Waterloo Fire Department got a call about a building on fire at 23203 Dutch Hall Rd in rural Bennington.
Firefighters found a horse barn fully involved in fire. One individual was found dead in the barn, which also included apartment -type living quarters. The identity of the victim is
being withheld pending identification and the notification of next of kin. The Douglas County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.
One firefighter was take to a hospital, treated and released. Nine horses were found dead in the barn. Ten horses were removed from the barn and are being treated for serious injuries.
State Fire Marshal Investigators have determined the fire is accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.
Responding agencies included Waterloo Fire Department, Bennington Fire & Rescue, Valley Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department, Boys Town Fire Department, Kennard Fire & Rescue, Ponca Hills Fire Department, Irvington Fire Department, Ralston Fire Department, Fort Calhoun Fire & Rescue, Blair Fire & Rescue, Arlington Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department, Yutan Fire Department, The Salvation Army, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.
Further Information will be released as information becomes available.
