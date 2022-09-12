One Person Dead After North Lincoln Car Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–One man is dead after being found following a reported car fire late Monday morning outside a north Lincoln apartment complex.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with Lincoln Police, were called to the Superior Place Apartment complex east of 14th and Superior about an explosion and fire involving a vehicle in the lot. Crews found the deceased man shortly after getting to the scene. His identity is not known at this time.

KFOR News found out from LPD at the scene that they aren’t sure yet in their investigation if this is a criminal matter or not. More details will be available in later newscasts every half-hour and online at kfornow.com.