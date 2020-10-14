One Person Dead Following Pursuit of Stolen Stolen Semi Truck
Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Wednesday morning just southeast of Lincoln in the rural part of the county, when a Nebraska State Trooper was pursuing a stolen semi-tractor, the State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News.
It was around 11:30am when NSP got information about the stolen semi-tractor traveling eastbound along Van Dorn Street. A trooper saw the vehicle around 112th and Van Dorn and attempted a traffic stop, but the semi continued eastbound and was traveling 80 mph on the gravel road.
When the semi reached 148th Street, it didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with the trailer of another semi-tractor/truck trailer. Rescue units were called and the trooper found the driver, who was dead at the scene. The driver of the other semi wasn’t hurt.
No other details were available and the driver who died has not yet been identified.