UPDATE: Victim Identified From Deadly Monday Night Crash In East Lincoln

9:15am

Police have released the name of the victim killed in an east Lincoln crash on Monday night.

Police Officer Angela Sands says 28-year-old Jacob Stewart of Altoona, Iowa was pronounced dead at the scene just south of 70th and Vine.

According to an accident report, Stewart was in a vehicle that was headed north on 70th, when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound SUV.

Two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the SUV is from Omaha, while the passenger is from Lincoln.

LPD said Stewart was not wearing a seatbelt.

6:10am

What led to the crash is still under investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but plan to give more details at their Tuesday morning media briefing.

