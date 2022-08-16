One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer.
The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:
At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a collision involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near MM 379
westbound. The preliminary investigation shows that tractor-trailer #1 was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear of tractor trailer #2. Tractor-trailer #2 was disabled on the
shoulder of I-80. The collision caused tractor trailer #1 to catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames. Tractor-trailer #1 was occupied by a sole driver. Tractor-trailer #2
was occupied by a driver and one passenger.
The driver of tractor-trailer #1 was pronounced deceased on the scene. Identification of the victim will be released at a later date. Both occupants of tractor-trailer #2 were transported to Seward Memorial for minor injuries, both were treated and released.
The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Seward Police Department, Seward Fire and Rescue and Milford Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and staff offer condolences to all family and friends affected by Sunday’s tragedy.
