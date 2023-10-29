One Person Killed In Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Martell

MARTELL–(KFOR Oct. 29)–One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon northeast of Martell, about 17 miles southwest of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it was just before 12:30pm that deputies, along with fire departments from Southwest Rural, Hickman and Crete and the Star Care unit were called to just north of Southwest 14th and Highway 33, after a northbound SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-truck hauling grain. The impact of the crash pushed the SUV into the southbound lane of traffic and into the path of another SUV, a 2020 Toyota Tundra, causing another crash.

Debris from the SUV struck another SUV that was also heading southbound. The driver of the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene, but the Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.