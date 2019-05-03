One Pound of Drugs, Pills and a Handgun Seized in Search Warrant

Lincoln police recovered a range of pills and narcotics after serving a search warrant just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force seized a pound of drugs near 48th and Madison. Investigators seized 8.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 7.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2 oxycodone pills, 30 atropine pills, 29 zolpidem tartrate, 18 clonazepam pills, .1 grams of suspected heroin, $801 in cash, a loaded 9 mm firearm, and various scales and pipes.

Officers arrested 48 year-old Michael Weaver, 32 year-old Ava Matos, 58 year-old Mickel (Michael) Burgess, and 40 year-old Daisy Bacon on various drug charges.