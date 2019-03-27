It was “orange cone chaos” last year in Lincoln with all the street repair, so what’s it going to be like this year if voters approve a 1/4 cent sales tax increase on the April 9th ballot targeted for street repair? On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Mayor Beutler said much of the $13 million rained by the sales tax increase would be used to repair residential streets. The mayor said with some of the focus centered on neighborhood streets, traffic congestion and detours should be fewer than last year. Mayor Beutler also pointed out 25% of the $13 million a year raised from the tax will build streets on the edge of the city.

