Outbuilding At Home Near Branched Oak Lake Destroyed By A Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)—An outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames Friday night at a home close to Branched Oak Lake in northwestern Lancaster County.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan on Monday said it happened at a home near NW 98th and West Raymond Road. The outbuilding suffered $154,000 in damage and housed a 2013 Chevy Silverado truck, tools, two ATVs, a motorcycle and a 1959 Chevy pickup truck, along with the outbuilding, were destroyed.
No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.