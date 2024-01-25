Over $1-Million Recovered by Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Response Team

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–The Nebraska Attorney General’s office on Thursday announced their Consumer Affairs Response Team successfully recovered over $1-million for Nebraska consumers in 2023.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers said in a release to KFOR News the amount reflects responsiveness to reports and complaints submitted to the Attorney General’s Office online and by phone, leading to hundreds of calls and contacts from their Consumer Affairs Response Team. The complaints cover a sweeping range of consumer issues.

Some of the most frequent consumer complaints are related to home repairs or improvements, medical billing, online shopping, and travel.