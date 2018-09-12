Over Weight Nebraskans

The State of Obesity report ranks Nebraska as the 15th highest adult obesity rate state in the nation and 33rd highest obesity rate state for youth ages 10 to 17. Nebraska’s adult obesity rate is nearly 33% up from 20 in 2000. Report researchers looked at adult and childhood obesity, obesity-related health issues, and policy actions states are taking to prevent and reduce obesity. Adult obesity rates now exceed 35% in 7 states and 25% in 48 states. According to the most recent data, adult obesity rates now exceed 35% in seven states, 30% in 29 states and 25% in 48 states. View adult obesity rates for all states.