Overnight Closure Scheduled On Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR Lincoln April 30, 2022) Weather permitting, the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 77 at Saltillo Road will be closed overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, May 1 for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Northbound traffic should use Saltillo Road to South 14th Street to Warlick Boulevard as a detour route. Southbound traffic should use Old Cheney Road to South 14th Street to Saltillo Road as a detour route.
Following the overnight closure, beginning Monday, May 2 at 6:00 a.m., northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will utilize the new traffic lanes and bridge of the Lincoln South Beltway, just east of the existing traffic lanes.
Northbound Highway 77 traffic traveling to Saltillo Road will use the new exit ramp to access the South 14th Street and Saltillo Road roundabout.
Southbound Highway 77 traffic traveling to Saltillo Road will make a right-hand (westbound) turn onto the temporary Saltillo Road and continue to the Shrine Way and Saltillo Road roundabout.
Traffic from Saltillo Road traveling to Highway 77 will use the Shrine Way and Saltillo Road roundabout onto the temporary Saltillo Road, then turn left (northbound) or right (southbound) on to Highway 77 at the signalized intersection.