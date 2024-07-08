LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Some new information was released by Lincoln Police regarding a crash early Monday morning, not far from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

LPD says officers were called to the crash scene near Capitol Parkway and “A” Street around 1am Monday, where a 20-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle hit a tree. The man was found holding his stomach with what officers believed to be a serious injury. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Police say damage to the vehicle is around $7,000.

7:17am Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Lincoln Police are still investigating an overnight crash just east of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

It happened around 1:30am Monday at Capitol Parkway and “A” Street, where one person was injured. Lt. Jason Goodwin told KFOR News that person was taken to a hospital, with what may be critical injuries.

The driver is in stable condition. More information about the crash could be released at Monday’s media briefing.