Overnight House Fire In South Lincoln Causes Major Damage

(KFOR News Lincoln NE March 19, 2022) An overnight house fire early Saturday in South Lincoln left one resident with minor injuries from breaking glass and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. Lincoln Police Sergeant Justin Armstrong told KFOR News that LPD along with LFR responded to the fire at a house that had been converted into an apartment at 2346 C Street just before 2:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but may have started due to a faulty electrical cord. An estimated $20,000 in additional damage was also reported for contents in the house.