Overnight House Fire Kills Four Pets

An early morning fire Wednesday leaves four pets dead and everyone living in the house with no injuries.

It happened near 28th and “R” Streets, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.  Fire officials say the four people inside the house said the walls got hot and they could smell smoke from the second level.

All four were able to get out of the house.  Three cats and a parakeet all died in the fire.

Fire investigators say the fire was electrical in nature.  Damage estimates are around $60,000.

