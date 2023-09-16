Overnight Road Closures Occurring Along Highway 77 In Lincoln

(KFOR Lincoln September 16, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning Sept. 17, northbound on ramp closures will occur at the US-77 and Van Dorn interchange for overnight concrete joint sealing work, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The northbound on ramps will be closed nightly beginning at 7:00 p.m. and re-open at 6:00 a.m. the following day. Anticipated completion is September 20th.

Weather permitting, Sept. 17, a westbound I-80 off ramp closure will occur at the US-77 and I-80 interchange (Exit 397) for overnight roadway work. The I-80 off ramp will be closed beginning at 7:00 p.m. and re-open at 6:00 am the following morning, September 18th. The detour route for the closure will utilize exit 399. The detour route will be identified by signing and/or portable dynamic message boards.