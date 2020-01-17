Overnight Temperatures To Plunge as “Flash Freeze” Develops
Lincoln commuters endure low visibility as snow and strong winds moved through on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. This is from the front steps of the KFOR studios at 3800 Cornhusker Highway. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
(Lincoln, Nebraska. 6:00 P.M. January 17, 2020) The winter weather advisory remains in effect with snowpack and icy conditions expected along with low wind chills across Eastern Nebraska. Throughout Friday, Lincoln has been on the dividing line, with temperatures below freezing to the north and east and just above freezing to the south and west.
“In Omaha, Fremont, Wahoo, Columbus areas, they’ve had freezing drizzle most of the time” said Ryan Miller at the National Weather Service in Valley. “We will move back toward light freezing drizzle in the Lincoln area late tonight”.
The next big change will be a “flash freeze” late tonight when a cold front moves into the area, according to Miller. “It will be fairly dramatic between about Midnight at 2:00 AM” he said. “Temperatures falling through sunrise down into the upper teens by daybreak and then remain probably mostly in the teens through the morning.” He added that Saturday will also bring unpleasant wind chills. “Strong northwest winds, and wind chills around zero to slightly below zero.”
The high winds, combined with a light to moderate ice glaze, will make driving particularly hazardous early Saturday morning.
The greatest snowfalls as of 6 p.m. Friday had been reported in the Norfolk area, around 4 inches. Northeastern Nebraska was experiencing icy and snowpacked highways as far west as Valentine. East Central Nebraska was snowpacked east of the York and Aurora areas, and southeast Nebraska had scattered snowpack, according to the Nebraska 511 Traveler Information website.