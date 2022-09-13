The scene of a vehicle explosion outside the Superior Place Apartments near 14th and Superior on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Charlie Brogan/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–After a deadly fire that burned a small SUV Monday morning outside the Superior Place Apartments near 14th and Superior, Lincoln fire investigators say items inside the vehicle created a rich atmosphere during the blast.

However, Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said Tuesday, they are not looking at foul play in their investigation.

Moody said the vehicle showed evidence of a flash explosion and investigators found five oxygen tanks, three of which exploded, along with two, one-pound propane tanks and an oxygen generator. The propane tanks, though, did not blow up.

Moody said as they interviewed witnesses, investigators found out the victim was a heavy smoker. As far as one of the apartment buildings being affected, Moody says there was only minor damage.

The name of the 74-year-old victim has not been released.