Pairings Are Out For Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournaments

Courtesy of Lincoln Public Schools.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Pairings were released Monday for the Heartland Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments Dec. 28 through 31.

In the boys bracket, the top four seeds getting first round byes on the boys side are East, Southwest, Lincoln High and Southeast. Pius X, Lincoln High, Southwest and East are the top four seeds in the girls bracket. Those teams will not play until quarterfinal action on Thursday.

Opening round games are set to get underway on Wednesday at the sites of the higher seeds. Championship games for the girls and boys championships will be at 12:30pm and 2:15pm respectively on Saturday, Dec. 31 at East High School.

Click the links below for the pairings.

Boys HAC Basketball Tourney Bracket

Girls HAC Basketball Tourney Bracket