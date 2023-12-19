Pairings Released For Heartland Athletic Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 19)–The Heartland Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball pairings are out for the tournament that begins with play-in games on Dec. 22, with the rest of the tournament set to run Dec. 28 through 30.

The top four seeds in the boys bracket hosted by Lincoln Southwest are Kearney, Southwest, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln North Star. On the girls side, hosted by Pius X, the top four seeds are Southwest, Pius X, Lincoln Northeast and North Star.

Championships games are Sat. Dec. 30 at Southwest.

Click the links below for the brackets.

Heartland Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

Heartland Athletic Conference Girls Basketball Tournament