Pairings Released For High School Volleyball Districts/Sub-Districts

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–District and sub-district pairings were released on Wednesday for the high school volleyball post-season, where teams will compete to see who makes the 48 in six classes to compete in the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament in mid-November.

Lincoln Southwest, the No. 2 overall in the NSAA power point standings, will be the top seed in the A-2 district tournament, while Lincoln East will be the top-seed in the A-5 district. In the Class B subdistricts, Waverly is the No. 1 seed in B-1 and Norris is the top-seed in B-5.

Class C1’s subdistrict arrangement has Malcolm the No. 1 seed in Subdistrict 6, with Milford the No. 2 seed, followed by Lincoln Christian at No. 3 and Raymond Central at No. 4. Class C2 undefeated Lincoln Lutheran is the No. 1 seed in Subdistrict 2.

Parkview Christian is the No. 4 seed in the D1 Subdistrict 2 bracket at Elmwood-Murdock.

Click the links below to see each bracket involving Lincoln area teams.

District A-2

District A-3

District A-4

District A-5

District A-6

District A-7

Subdistrict B-1

Subdistrict B-5

Subdistrict C1-6

Subdistrict C2-2

Subdistrict D1-2