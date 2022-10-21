Pairings Released For High School Volleyball Districts/Sub-Districts
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–District and sub-district pairings were released on Wednesday for the high school volleyball post-season, where teams will compete to see who makes the 48 in six classes to compete in the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament in mid-November.
Lincoln Southwest, the No. 2 overall in the NSAA power point standings, will be the top seed in the A-2 district tournament, while Lincoln East will be the top-seed in the A-5 district. In the Class B subdistricts, Waverly is the No. 1 seed in B-1 and Norris is the top-seed in B-5.
Class C1’s subdistrict arrangement has Malcolm the No. 1 seed in Subdistrict 6, with Milford the No. 2 seed, followed by Lincoln Christian at No. 3 and Raymond Central at No. 4. Class C2 undefeated Lincoln Lutheran is the No. 1 seed in Subdistrict 2.
Parkview Christian is the No. 4 seed in the D1 Subdistrict 2 bracket at Elmwood-Murdock.
Click the links below to see each bracket involving Lincoln area teams.
District A-2
District A-3
District A-4
District A-5
District A-6
District A-7
Subdistrict B-1
Subdistrict B-5
Subdistrict C1-6
Subdistrict C2-2
Subdistrict D1-2