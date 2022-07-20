Pairings Released For State Legion Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–The pairings for the Nebraska Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament were released Wednesday afternoon, with three Lincoln teams competing in different divisions.
Carpetland of Lincoln East, the winner of the Area 5 tournament, will play Bellevue West in the American Division at Bellevue East’s Roddy Field, with first pitch scheduled for 10am Saturday. Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southeast, the Area 5 runner-up, will play Millard West to open up the National Division of the tournament at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln, also scheduled to start at 10am Saturday.
The host team of the National Division and Area 6 tournament runner-up, Judds Brothers Construction of Lincoln Northeast, will square off against Columbus in the Saturday 7pm game at Den Hartog Field.
Click the links below for the tournament brackets.
Class A American Division-Bellevue East
Class A National Division-Den Hartog Field