Pairings Set For Next Week’s Boys State Basketball Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–Of the 48 teams set to participate in the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Mar. 12 through 14, three of them will be from the Lincoln metro area.
Norris will play top-seed Omaha Skutt in the quarterfinal of the Class B tournament at 9am Thursday, while Lincoln Christian faces Wayne in the Class C1 quarterfinal at 3:45pm Thursday. Both games will be carried on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
In Class D2, Parkview Christian will play Loomis in the quarterfinal at 8:45pm Thursday, which will air on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Below is the full bracket for all six classes.
NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Bracket