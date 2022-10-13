Pancake Festival Returns To Auld On Husker Bye Week, Oct. 22nd

After a two year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Lincoln Center is proud to present the 63rd Annual Pancake Festival to be held Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner in Antelope Park. (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) After a two year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Lincoln Center is proud to present the 63rd Annual Pancake Festival to be held Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner in Antelope Park.

Advanced tickets are just $8 each with kids 6 and under free. Breakfast includes unlimited buttermilk pancakes, two sausage links and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kiwanislincoln.org or at the door.

Proceeds from the event will help advance the club’s mission of improving the world one child and one community at a time. The club has assisted the Food Bank of Lincoln, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 4-H activities, Arnold Food Market program, activities at Everett and Elliott Elementary schools, Visionary Youth, The Hub and many other organizations devoted to supporting and enriching the lives of young people.

