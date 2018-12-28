Papillion Woman Dies After Being Trapped in Home Elevator System

A 25-year-old Papillion woman died after becoming stuck in a home elevator.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office says deputies and Papillion firefighters were called to a home about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found Asha Chaudhur stuck between part of the vertical lift system and the main floor of the residence.

It took first responders about 20 minutes to free Chaudhuri, who was unconscious. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the death appears accidental but an investigation will continue.