Parents of Missing Lincoln Woman Speak Up

(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2021) The parents of missing 23 year old Lincoln women, Carly Schaaf, speak up today (Thursday).
They will be at this morning’s media briefing with Lincoln Police. Schaaf hasn’t been seen since May 17th.
Police believe Schaaf disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”
Officers were called to the 2500 Block of Huntington on May 19th on a report of a missing person and have been gathering information ever since.
KFOR NEWS attends these daily briefings and will bring you remarks from Carly Schaaf’s parents later this morning.
