Parking Bans In Effect For The Lincoln Area

(KFOR News January 1, 2022) A snow emergency parking ban is in effect. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
A residential parking ban will go into effect at noon today. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in 2022.
Please plan ahead and move vehicles off emergency snow routes, arterial streets and bus routes. Residential areas should park vehicles in garages or driveways and remove vehicles from the even-numbered sides of the street.