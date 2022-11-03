Parks and Rec Truck Stolen From Maintenance Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported theft and burglary that happened early Wednesday morning, involving a a stolen parks maintenance vehicle.

Captain Todd Kocian says officers were first called around 3:30am Wednesday to the Casey’s General Store at 40th and Adams, where an alarm was going off. Security video showed a Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck pull into the lot, where someone got out and hit the front door with what looked like a metal bar. That person hopped into the passenger side of the truck, which then took off eastbound on Adams Street. No damage was found to the business.

Then LPD got a call just before 7am Wednesday to the Pioneers Park maintenance facility about a burglary. Captain Kocian says an employee arrived for work and found a white 2019 Ford F-250 missing from the lot. A side door to the building was pried open and once inside, the office was rummaged through and the keys to the truck were missing. Damage to the building is around $250 and the pickup truck’s license plate number is 33577.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.