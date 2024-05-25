Parks And Recreation Announces Summer Pool Schedule
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24) Lincoln Parks and Recreation Friday announced that eight public pools will open Monday, May 27, and will be open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. The Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 NW. 46th St., will have a delayed opening due to an emergency mechanical issue. The City expects to provide an update on the pool’s status early next week. Area residents are encouraged to visit the nearby Highlands or Belmont pools.
The pool locations opening Monday are as follows:
Star City Shores Aquatic Center
- 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670
University Place Aquatic Center
- 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834
Highlands Aquatic Center
- 5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800
Neighborhood pools
- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
The free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park, 22nd and “U” streets, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, May 27 through Labor Day.
For more information on Parks and Recreation pool programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.