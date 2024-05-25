Parks And Recreation Announces Summer Pool Schedule

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24) Lincoln Parks and Recreation Friday announced that eight public pools will open Monday, May 27, and will be open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. The Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 NW. 46th St., will have a delayed opening due to an emergency mechanical issue. The City expects to provide an update on the pool’s status early next week. Area residents are encouraged to visit the nearby Highlands or Belmont pools.

The pool locations opening Monday are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670

University Place Aquatic Center

2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

Highlands Aquatic Center

5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800

Neighborhood pools

Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898

Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827

Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828

Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

The free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park, 22nd and “U” streets, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, May 27 through Labor Day.

For more information on Parks and Recreation pool programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.