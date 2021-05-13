Parks and Recreation Free Track Meet Set for May 22nd
(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2021) Lincoln Parks and Recreation will host a free youth track and field event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd Street. Participants must be between 6 and 13 years old as of December 31, 2021. The registration deadline is Monday, May 17. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov/trackmeet or in person at the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Team Sports offices, 3131 O Street, Suite 300.
All participants may compete in one group relay event and in two running and one field event, or one running and two field events. Events are as follows:
- 6 to 7 year-olds: 50 meter dash, 100, meter dash, 200 meter dash, standing long jump, baseball throw
- 8 to 9 year-olds: 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, standing long jump, softball throw
- 10 to 11 year-olds: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, 800 meter run, standing long jump, softball throw
- 12 to 13 year-olds: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 800 meter run, 1600 meter run, running long jump, softball throw
“We are excited for the one-day, grass-roots event which showcases youth skills during a day of fun,” said Jay Jacox, Parks and Recreation Team Sports division.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top four finishers in boys and girls divisions in each event. First through fourth place finishers in the 8-year-old and above divisions will advance to compete at the Nebraska Youth Track & Field Meet Championships Saturday, June 12 in Grand Island.
This event is coordinated with the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. Five other cities have hosted similar meets, including Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte, and York.
For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trackmeet or call the Parks and Recreation Team Sports division at 402-441-7892.
