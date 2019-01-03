Parole Absconder Flees Police; Women Cited for Hiding Man

A 31-year-old Lincoln man began 2019 by being picked up and taken to jail for absconding parole, plus having three active arrest warrants, when he was arrested Tuesday morning at a home near NW 48th and West Adams.

Police got a tip that Sean Kennedy was at the home and talked to his father. While that was happening, Kennedy stuck his head out the door and officers told him to stop.

After Kennedy shut the door, officers got inside the house while being yelled at by his mother and girlfriend. Police say they later found Kennedy hiding in the attic, where he was arrested.

The two women were each cited for obstruction.