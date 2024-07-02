Patient Missing from Lincoln Regional Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 2)–A patient is missing from the Lincoln Regional Center and the Nebraska State Patrol is asking for help from the public.

A news release from the State Patrol to KFOR News indicated the patient, 47-year-old Justin Daro of David City, was reported missing on Tuesday morning and it’s believed he escaped the Lincoln Regional Center during Monday night’s severe weather in the Lincoln area.



Daro is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and white socks and it’s not known on which direction he was heading.

If you see Daro, call 911 and do not approach him.